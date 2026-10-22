Raghupathi Bhat vows to contest, expresses anger

CH NEWS, UDUPI Former MLA K Raghupathi Bhat has said he will definitely contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, though he has not yet decided whether to join the Congress. He said he is consulting his supporters and former party workers before taking a final call. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bhat said he was preparing to contest as an independent candidate, unlike his previous elections when he had the support of the BJP and its workers. I am not making any special preparations for the elections. When I was elected MLA three times, I had the party and its workers with me. Now, I am preparing as an independent candidate. I have not made any decision yet, he said. Bhat said, he had earlier indicated that he would not make a decision until Navaratri. If the BJP invites me to return, there will be no need to seek the opinions of my supporters. There are people who have known me for 25 to 30 years. I have always been among the people. I grew in politics by associating with different organisations, he said. Expressing anger over what he described as neglect by BJP leaders, Bhat said even the party’s district leaders had not contacted him. Bhat recalled his efforts to strengthen the BJP in the region, including bringing Congress workers into the party. He said that when there were reports that Sukumar Shetty might join the Congress, he and Sunil Kumar had approached him to discuss the matter. Bhat also renewed his criticism of MLA Yashpal Suvarna, accusing him of targeting him personally despite his three victories as a BJP candidate. BJP legislators are troubling someone who was elected an MLA on the party ticket three times. I was forced to stage a protest over the single-layout issue, Bhat alleged. “If the BJP invites me back, I will return. My decision to contest in 2028 is certain. Forget the national and state leaders; even the BJP leaders in the district have not spoken to me. They seem to think that I am just a Brahmin who is of no use and that nothing can be achieved through me. K Raghupathi Bhat, Former MLA”