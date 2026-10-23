R. Ashoka briefs Amit Shah on state affairs

BENGALURU Intensifying opposition scrutiny over Karnataka’s political landscape, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka called on Union Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to submit a comprehensive appraisal of state developments. Briefing the media following their detailed consultation, Ashoka stated that he presented a quarterly progress report indicating that the current administration heavily influenced by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has largely failed to take off or deliver meaningful infrastructure development over the past six months. Central to their discussions was the mounting controversy surrounding former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the unfolding "sting operation" scandal. Ashoka remarked to national leadership that Siddaramaiah is only now waking up to the internal political culture of the Congress party, noting that the veteran leader has been sidelined like a dispensable curry leaf after years of prominent service. Comparing Siddaramaiah's political plight to internal betrayal, the BJP leader alleged that heavy financial resources exceeding tens of crores of rupees were deployed by conspirators to undermine the former chief minister. Furthermore, Ashoka launched a scathing critique against the ruling dispensation's governance style, condemning the heavy ostentation and external invitations surrounding recent state-backed festival celebrations like Mysuru Dasara. Highlighting friction within the administration, Ashoka challenged Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah to step down on moral grounds and criticized the state leadership's handling of public funds. Concluding his New Delhi media address, Ashoka asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is closely monitoring ongoing police investigations into the fake video controversy and will launch aggressive statewide protests once official findings are formally released.