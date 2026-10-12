Public photos help nab waste dumping violators

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Bengaluru North City Corporation has imposed a penalty of ₹30,000 on vehicle owners for illegally transferring animal waste between vehicles on Chicken Road in Banaswadi, Ward 27. The incident was reported on October 7, when members of the public shared photographs and videos showing animal waste being transferred from one vehicle to a larger vehicle. The incident occurred under the Sarvagnanagara Division of the Corporation. Following the complaint, Corporation marshals were immediately sent to the location. However, the vehicles had left before the marshals arrived. Using the registration numbers visible in the photographs shared by the public, officials traced the vehicles and their owners. Although the vehicles and the animal waste were not associated with the jurisdiction of Bengaluru North City Corporation, the owners were warned about the incident. The Corporation imposed a penalty of ₹30,000 on the vehicle owners on October 12. Officials have urged the public to report similar incidents and share photographs or videos to help identify violations and take appropriate action. The Corporation has also appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities in preventing improper waste disposal and maintaining cleanliness across the city.