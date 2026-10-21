Priyank Kharge slams RSS over police role

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Political friction between the state government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has intensified dramatically following sharp remarks from Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge. The latest controversy erupted over a dispute regarding permissions for a scheduled RSS route march, known as pathasanchalana. Rather than formally applying for clearance, the organization reportedly submitted a letter simply informing law enforcement of their intended route. This procedural move sparked fury from the state home ministry, leading the minister to question whether state police forces are expected to act as subservient lackeys for external organizations. Addressing reporters, Kharge stood firm on legal protocols, emphasizing that every group—regardless of its stature—must follow proper administrative channels by submitting formal applications and securing official permission. He criticized the attitude behind bypassing standard clearance procedures, making it clear that law enforcement agencies answer to public governance rather than private directives. The debate quickly widened beyond local administrative rules as the minister took direct aim at statements made by top national figures, questioning the appropriateness of political commentary regarding regime change and long-term governance strategies. Furthermore, the confrontation took a sharper ideological turn when Kharge challenged the narrative of opposing forces, pointing fingers back at ideological critics. He suggested that critics examine historical records and questioned who is truly fostering external links with neighboring nations, directing pointed queries at the patriotism claimed by right-wing outfits. In a separate critique, he dismissed comparisons made between local public protests and demonstrations happening in foreign nations like France, noting that domestic protests questioning independent election authorities carry vastly different implications. As the heated exchange continues to dominate political discussions across the state, the administration maintains that no organization is above local laws. Local authorities remain watchful as the debate over public assemblies, state oversight, and organizational accountability unfolds across urban centers during the festive season.