Priyank Kharge says sting operation probe will end soon

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has said the investigation into the sting operation case is expected to conclude within a week. He acknowledged that the controversy had damaged the government’s image and said the facts would be brought out soon. Speaking to the media on Friday, Kharge said several people had been questioned and their statements recorded. He added that evidence collected during the investigation had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. Kharge said Chief Minister had entrusted him with the responsibility of overseeing the matter. He noted that CM had stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was not necessary, adding that the investigation was proceeding transparently. The Home Minister said the inquiry would establish who conducted the sting operation, the reasons behind it, who supported it and who uploaded the video. He maintained that the controversy appeared to have political motives and was intended to damage the reputations of Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar. Kharge also denied that any Congress MLA or MP was involved in the case. He alleged that some individuals seeking political positions might have been behind the operation, though the investigation is yet to establish responsibility. Several journalists and other individuals have been summoned for questioning. Kharge said the questioning had been recorded on video and that investigators were examining the available evidence. Reacting to allegations made by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Kharge said evidence gathered by investigators was more important than political accusations. He urged those who had received notices to cooperate with the inquiry and questioned why some had not appeared for questioning. Kharge said the investigation would clarify the circumstances surrounding the case and help establish the facts. He added that the findings would reveal who was responsible for the incident and