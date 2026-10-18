Priyank Kharge hits back at Kumaraswamy over allegations

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI Minister for Home, IT-BT and e-Governance Priyank Kharge challenged Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to submit documentary evidence to investigating agencies instead of making allegations without proof. Speaking to the media, Kharge said that if Kumaraswamy possessed specific information or documents, he should submit them to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP). If he had no faith in the police, he could present the evidence before a Court and establish the truth, he added. Instead of firing shots into the air, Kumaraswamy should hand over the documents and information he claims to possess. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the evidence and leads that emerge during the investigation, Kharge said. He maintained that it was inappropriate to draw conclusions about the investigation process while the probe was still underway. Responding to criticism over political dignity and remarks concerning the Dalit community, Kharge said people would decide for themselves who was lowering the standards of political discourse. He said such comments would not affect him personally but would expose the mindset of those making them. We do not make political compromises like you, he said, insisting that those accusing him should speak on the basis of verifiable evidence. Taking a swipe at the RSS, Kharge said some people who had previously written critically about the organisation were now wearing its shorts and engaging in what he described as self-deception. He sarcastically remarked that those who had not told the truth to their own families could hardly be expected to speak the truth publicly. Reacting to allegations that Congress leaders and ministers were involved in the controversial sting operation, Kharge said a proper investigation was underway and the facts would eventually emerge.QuestioningKumaraswamy’s possible role in the episode, Kharge asked whether the Union Minister himself could be behind it because of past enmity. He also challenged BJP leader C.T. Ravi, who had accused Congress leaders of involvement in the sting operation, to provide his voice sample. Kharge said the investigation should establish who directed the operation and who carried out the filming.He added that insisting on a fixed deadline for completing the investigation was not practical, as investigators needed to examine all relevant aspects before reaching conclusions. On allegations that incorrect information had been provided about senior police officer Alok Kumar in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) case, Kharge said the affidavit submitted by the government contained the relevant facts. He questioned whether those making the allegations had examined the affidavit before criticising the government On the proposed RSS procession during Vijayadashami, Kharge said organisers must submit the required details, including the proposed route, in their application. The authorities would examine the application and decide on permission in accordance with the law. He noted that permission had been granted for Ganesh idol immersion at around 82,000 locations across Karnataka, adding that the RSS would also be considered under the same legal framework if it submitted an application in accordance with the rules. Kharge accused the Union government of failing to fix a fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane that adequately addressed farmers’ concerns.He said fixing the FRP was the responsibility of the Centre and that the state government alone could not resolve every problem faced by sugarcane growers. The Central government must fulfil its responsibility,” he said. Kharge also said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was personally visiting Hubballi to hear farmers’ grievances. Questioning the absence of local MP and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from the farmers’ concerns, he said the conduct of elected representatives reflected the extent of their commitment to farmers. MLAs Allamaprabhu Patil, Jagadev Guttedar and Tippannappa Kamanur, along with District Congress Committee President Kiran Deshmukh, were present.