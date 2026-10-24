Priyank Kharge announces upcoming Diwali firecracker guidelines

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Home Minister Priyank Kharge said guidelines for bursting firecrackers during Diwali would be prepared after consultations with all stakeholders. He urged the public to follow the rules and celebrate festivals without causing inconvenience to others. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Saturday, Kharge said the Supreme Court had already issued guidelines on firecrackers. He stressed that protecting the environment was also part of Indian culture and traditions. He said the government would consult everyone before finalising the guidelines and asked people to consider the impact of firecrackers on others. Referring to complaints about firecrackers being burst until the early hours during a recent Dasara procession, Kharge said celebrations should not disturb the public. Although permission had been obtained, he said bursting firecrackers late at night could cause problems for residents. On the alleged sting operation involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kharge said a complaint had been filed and officials were investigating the matter. He assured that the investigation would be conducted transparently and without political pressure. Kharge said the investigation would examine who conducted the sting operation, who was behind it, and why the material had surfaced after several years. He noted that references to uploads in 2015, 2023 and 2025 required detailed investigation. He added that statements had been recorded from people whose names had emerged during the investigation. A charge sheet would be filed before the court, and the details would eventually be available under the Right to Information Act, he said. Responding to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegation concerning the alleged murder of a person named Vicky, Kharge said no complaint had been received. He asked Kumaraswamy to file a formal complaint so that the police could investigate. Kharge also questioned Kumaraswamy about individuals who had allegedly absconded in connection with the sting operation, claiming they were his close associates.