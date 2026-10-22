President Murmu releases Rs 200-coin honouring Mata Hasi Devi

RAIPUR President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday released a commemorative Rs 200-coin honouring Mata Sahib Hasi Devi, the fifth Peethadheesh of Shadani Darbar in Raipur, marking her 200th birth anniversary. The coin was unveiled at Chhattisgarh Mandapam in Lok Bhawan in the presence of Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The Ministry of Finance issued the commemorative coin to recognise Mata Hasi Devi’s spiritual contributions and legacy. According to an official release, the coin features an image of Mata Hasi Devi Ji on one side. The other side displays the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar along with the denomination of Rs 200. The design aims to preserve her life, philosophy and spiritual teachings for future generations. The release was described as a significant occasion for the Sindhi community in India and abroad, recognising the legacy of a prominent spiritual figure. Devotees and coin collectors will be able to book the commemorative coin through various units of Shadani Darbar, the release stated. Sant Yudhishthir Lal, the Peethadheesh of Shadani Darbar in Raipur, delivered the welcome address at the event. Several public representatives and senior officials attended the ceremony, including First Lady Rani Deka Kakoti, Member of Parliament Brijmohan Agrawal, and legislators Purandar Mishra, Sunil Soni and Motilal Sahu. Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Director General of Police Arun Deo Gautam and Secretary to the Governor C. R. Prasanna were also present, along with members of Shadani Darbar and representatives of the Sindhi community from across the country. The commemorative coin forms part of the government’s recognition of important cultural and spiritual figures. Its release is expected to help preserve awareness of Mata Hasi Devi’s contributions among younger generations while commemorating two centuries since her birth. The ceremony brought together constitutional authorities, government officials, religious representatives and members of the community to mark the occasion.