Predawn fire guts cotton mill in Lakshmeshwar

LAKSHMESHWAR A devastating early morning fire swept through a prominent cotton processing and storage facility situated along Mundaragi Road in Lakshmeshwar, resulting in extensive material destruction provisionally estimated between ₹75 lakh and ₹80 lakh. Despite the ferocious intensity of the blaze, prompt neighborhood vigilance and swift emergency intervention ensured that a major human catastrophe was entirely averted. The destructive incident unfolded during the pre-dawn hours at approximately 4:30 AM. The industrial property, owned by well-known local businessman Padma Shantilal Mutha, suddenly caught fire, with massive billows of thick black smoke and high-reaching flames illuminating the morning sky along Mundaragi Road. Because the conflagration struck during the early hours when no factory hands, laborers, or administrative personnel were present on the premises, a severe risk to human life was successfully bypassed. Local residents living in the vicinity woke up to the smell of burning textiles and crackling flames, promptly alerting municipal authorities and the local fire command. A fully equipped firefighting contingent from the Lakshmeshwar Fire Station rushed to the scene without delay. Battling intense heat and dense smoke, the fire service personnel executed continuous, coordinated suppression operations. Their sustained efforts successfully contained the flames, preventing the fire from leaping to adjacent commercial properties and residential structures along the busy corridor. While the fire suppression crew managed to master the inferno, the sheer combustibility of the raw materials inside proved catastrophic for the inventory. Vast stockpiles of harvested cotton and heavy industrial processing machinery housed within the mill were completely reduced to ashes. Preliminary municipal assessments place the total material and structural losses between ₹75 lakh and ₹80 lakh. In the wake of the disaster, senior civic and safety officials arrived at the location to evaluate the scene. District Fire Officer Bangarappa Y.T. conducted a rigorous on-site inspection of the gutted structure, examining charred electrical wiring, control panels, and debris fields. Preliminary technical hypotheses suggest that an electrical short circuit may have ignited the highly flammable cotton fibers, though a comprehensive forensic investigation remains underway to determine the precise origin of the accident. Local trade bodies and municipal leaders have since renewed calls for strict industrial safety audits, urging commercial plant operators across the region to upgrade internal circuit breakers and fire suppression systems to forestall similar accidents.