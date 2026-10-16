Pralhad Joshi predicts big BJP win in upcoming elections

CH NEWS, Gadag Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a major victory in the upcoming elections, alleging that mismanagement and growing internal dissatisfaction have weakened the Congress government in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters in Gadag, Joshi criticised the state government over its administration, infrastructure and handling of public issues. He said the prevailing political atmosphere and public dissatisfaction would favour the BJP, adding that the party was confident of winning all four seats. Govt failed to address basic needs Joshi alleged that the government had failed to ensure adequate drinking water and electricity despite the drought situation in the state. He said Karnataka, which once had surplus electricity, was now struggling to purchase and supply sufficient power to consumers. He also criticised the condition of public transport infrastructure and accused the Congress government of focusing on publicity rather than effective governance. Referring sarcastically to the government's guarantee schemes, he described the administration as a government of “drama bhagya”. Questions Chief Minister's warning Reacting to Siddaramaiah's reported warning to ministers about the possibility of being trapped, Joshi questioned why anyone should fear such a situation if they had done nothing wrong. He maintained that those who had acted properly had no reason to worry. Joshi also condemned Congress leaders' remarks concerning the heart surgery of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. He said wishing harm or death upon another person was contrary to Indian cultural values. Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai, MLA C.C. Patil, BJP district president Raju Kurudagi and other party leaders were present during the interaction.