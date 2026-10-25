Post monsoon rains bring hope to K’taka

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Offering a much-needed glimmer of hope to agricultural communities across the state, recent post-monsoon precipitation over the past week has exceeded normal averages, providing partial relief following one of the worst southwest monsoon deficits in Karnataka's history. According to data released by the Revenue Department and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the state recorded fourteen percent more rainfall than the seasonal average over the last week, registering twenty-eight millimeters of rain against the standard norm of 25 millimeters. The recent wet spell follows a devastating southwest monsoon season from June to September that recorded a staggering 35 percent overall deficit. With seasonal rains plummeting to 551 millimeters against a normal expectation of 852 millimeters, the state government declared 226 taluks as severely drought-affected. Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara noted that the prolonged dry spell caused widespread agricultural losses spanning nearly 58 lakh hectares, with estimated damages crossing 62 thousand crore rupees, marking the third most severe drought recorded in the state's history. While the cumulative seasonal deficit for the ongoing northeast monsoon (Hingaru) season stood at 41 percent as of October 24, the sudden pickup in rainfall over the preceding seven days has provided vital moisture. Regional distribution varied significantly across the state: Malenadu and coastal districts witnessed surplus rainfall ranging between 50 and 55 percent above normal, while South Interior districts recorded a twenty-seven percent weekly surge. However, North Interior and Kalyana Karnataka regions continue to experience a severe dry spell, battling an 86 percent cumulative deficit. Agricultural experts remain hopeful that continued showers through the remainder of October will help stabilize standing crops and recharge depleted groundwater reserves in vulnerable districts.