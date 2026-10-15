Pope Leo recovers after lung cancer surgery

Vatican City Pope Leo had a good night in hospital and ate breakfast on Thursday as he continued recovering from surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican said. The 71-year-old pontiff underwent an operation on Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after being diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. The Vatican said the surgery was completed successfully without complications. Blood tests and a chest X-ray conducted on Wednesday also showed normal post-operative results. However, the Vatican has not disclosed the size of the tumour or whether the cancer had spread to nearby lymph nodes. These details are considered important in determining the disease's prognosis. A pathology report may take several days to become available, while further updates on the pope's condition were expected on Thursday. Messages of support have arrived from political and religious leaders. US President Donald Trump, who has clashed with Leo on several issues, expressed his wishes for the pontiff's recovery on Wednesday. "I want to see Pope Leo get well," Trump told reporters. "I just want to wish him well, get better fast."