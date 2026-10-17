Police stop HDK marching to DG office

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Political tensions in Karnataka escalated sharply as police intercepted Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy near Freedom Park, blocking his planned march toward the Director General of Police’s office on Nrupathunga Road. The high-stakes confrontation unfolded as hundreds of Janata Dal (Secular) workers gathered to protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the prime accused behind a controversial political "sting operation" that has rattled the state government. The dramatic street-level showdown followed the expiration of a two-day deadline previously issued by Kumaraswamy, who has been aggressively spearheading an agitation against the state administration's handling of covert video scandals. As police barricades stopped the convoy and security personnel deployed additional forces to contain the surging crowd, a tense verbal scuffle broke out between party supporters and law enforcement officials. Senior JD(S) leaders accused the state government of utilizing police machinery to suppress democratic protests and shield high-ranking figures allegedly connected to the extortion and surveillance racket. The core of the political storm revolves around allegations that political leaders and administrative systems were targeted using secret recordings. Earlier in the week, Kumaraswamy staged an intense sit-in demonstration outside the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office, openly challenging investigators to widen their scope and questioning the impartiality of the ongoing probes. While state crime branch sleuths have begun detaining individuals for questioning in connection with the leaked digital content, the opposition has ratcheted up pressure, demanding transparent judicial oversight. Following the interception near Freedom Park, police detained several protesting workers to restore traffic order, while Kumaraswamy and party leaders continued verbal protests against the administration. Political analysts note that the intensifying street agitation threatens to deepen fractures within the state's political landscape as legislative scrutiny over the surveillance controversy mounts.