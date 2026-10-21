‘Police-Public cooperation essential for building a peaceful society’

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA Cooperation between the police and the public is essential for building a peaceful society, as the selfless service and sacrifice of police personnel form the foundation of public safety, said District Principal and Sessions Judge Harish. He was speaking after paying floral tributes at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial during the Police Martyrs’ Day programme held at the Police Parade Ground on Wednesday. The sacrifices of 154 police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty across the country during the past year were remembered on the occasion. Judge Harish said, the Constitution of India outlines the fundamental duties of every citizen. Respecting constitutional values, obeying the law, and safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation are the duties of every citizen.He stressed that public cooperation with the police was necessary to preserve peace, communal harmony and democratic values in society. Deputy Commissioner Dr K Anand said, the functioning of the police department was different from that of other departments, as police personnel had to rush to the spot whenever problems arose and take immediate steps to control the situation. Effective policing enables the smooth functioning of daily activities and supports development initiatives, he said, appreciating the Vijayapura district police for their performance under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi. Apart from taking action after crimes occur, preventing offences through precautionary measures is also a key responsibility of the police, he said. Through night patrolling, traffic regulation and continuous surveillance, police personnel work to ensure public safety.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi explained the significance of Police Martyrs’ Day, observed every year on October 21, which commemorates the police personnel who laid down their lives in an attack at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959, while performing their duties along the India-China border. He said the courage, sacrifice and dedication of police personnel who had given their lives to protect the country's internal security and safeguard the public continued to inspire everyone. Their supreme sacrifices must always be remembered and honoured, he added. Sub-Divisional Officer Jufishan Haq, officials and staff from various departments, police officers, retired police personnel and members of police families were present.