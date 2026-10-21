Police Martyrs’ Sacrifice Remembered on Commemoration Day

CH NEWS, Chitradurga The sacrifices of police personnel in maintaining peace and order must always be remembered, and their families must receive support, said Second Additional and Sessions Judge Gangadhara Channabasappa Hadapad. He was speaking at the Police Commemoration Day programme held at the District Armed Reserve (DAR) parade grounds in Chitradurga on Wednesday. He paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial and honoured police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day in memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who were killed while fighting Chinese soldiers along the India-China border in 1959. Hadapad said police personnel often sacrifice time with their families to protect the public. Unlike soldiers guarding national borders, police officers face criminals within society. He added that growing cybercrime and other criminal activities have made police work and technical skills increasingly important. Dedication to Duty Remains Police’s Greatest Honour Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Akash S. praised the police for ensuring the successful conduct of recent district events, including the Ganesha festival and immersion processions. He described police service as a thankless job and advised personnel to perform their duties sincerely without expecting public appreciation. He also stressed the importance of maintaining good health, warning that work-related stress and other health problems could have serious consequences. District Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said 154 police personnel across the country, including five from Karnataka, had died in the line of duty. He read out their names and paid floral tributes at the memorial. Additional Superintendent of Police Shivakumar, police training institute principal P. Papanna, Home Guards District Commandant C.K. Sandhya and other officials also paid their respects. The programme included a ceremonial gun salute, lowering of the police flag to half-mast, the national anthem and two minutes of silence. The flag was later raised, and the police band played the hymn “Abide with Me.” Police officers, personnel and members of the public attended the programme to honour the martyrs and remember their service to society.