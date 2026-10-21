Police make immense contribution to internal security: CEO Vithal Rao

CH NEWS, Bidar Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gitte Madhav Vithal Rao said police personnel make an immense contribution to the nation by working tirelessly to maintain peace, law and order, and internal security. He was speaking after paying floral tributes at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial during Police Commemoration Day observances held at the police parade grounds in Bidar on Wednesday. Vithal Rao said citizens could live peacefully because police personnel perform their duties with dedication and commitment. He noted that thousands of police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty over the years and stressed that their sacrifices must be remembered throughout the year, not merely on one designated day. He also acknowledged the support and sacrifices of police personnel’s families, which enable officers to discharge their responsibilities. As a gesture of support, he announced that children of police martyrs would be offered education at reduced fees at his school. District Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti explained the historical significance of Police Commemoration Day. On October 21, 1959, a 21-member Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team led by Sub-Inspector Karam Singh was ambushed by Chinese troops while patrolling in Ladakh. Ten personnel were martyred, while 11 were taken hostage. The day is observed annually to honour their sacrifice and remember police personnel who have died in the line of duty. Gunti also read out the names of police personnel from various states who had been martyred during the previous year. Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Pujari, Bidar DySP Doodpeer Mulla, Humnabad DySP Madivalappa, DR DySP Sharanappa, other police officers and personnel, and prominent citizens attended the programme and paid floral tributes to the martyrs.