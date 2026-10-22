Police delay cost Mysuru Dasara its historic Jatti Kalaga: Allege wrestlers

Mysuru: The cancellation of the traditional Jatti Kalaga at Mysuru Palace on Vijaya Dashami day has triggered a fresh controversy, with wrestlers alleging that their failure to enter the venue on time, owing to alleged police obstruction and delay, prevented the historic ritual from taking place. Refuting any suggestion that the Jattis were responsible for the cancellation, some of the wrestlers on Thursday alleged that the Palace Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) failed to cooperate and delayed their entry into the palace, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the traditional bout. Speaking to reporters, Balaji Jatti said all wrestlers participating in the ritual had been issued passes with clear instructions to enter the palace and report at the designated venue before 8 am. “Accordingly, we reached Karikal Thotti inside the palace premises by 8 am. However, the police objected to our entry, claiming that the scanning machine had not arrived and that scanning would begin only at 9.30 am,” he alleged. Balaji said the wrestlers repeatedly explained that they were participants in the traditional bout and needed to be present at the venue in time for the auspicious muhurtham. However, their pleas allegedly fell on deaf ears. The wrestlers subsequently telephoned Palace ACP Chandrashekhar, explained the situation and sought his intervention. However, the officer allegedly failed to come to their assistance. Accusing the ACP of being unfit to handle the responsibility, Balaji claimed that a similar situation had arisen during the previous year, when a member of the erstwhile royal family had intervened to resolve the issue. He alleged that the ACP had repeatedly failed to extend cooperation and also levelled corruption allegations against a head constable, blaming the alleged lack of coordination among the police personnel for the cancellation of the traditional bout. “This is the first time in the history of Mysuru Dasara that Jatti Kalaga has been cancelled in this manner. The incident has left a black mark on the historic tradition, and the officials concerned must be held accountable,” he said, challenging the authorities to examine CCTV footage of the incident to establish what had transpired.

The wrestlers said they would lodge a formal complaint with the Mysuru City Police Commissioner seeking action over the alleged obstruction and delay. Madhava Jatti, Krishna Jatti and Balaram Jatti were also present.