Poaching incidents shock Bandipur Tiger Reserve officials

CH NEWS, CHAMARAJANAGAR Two suspected poaching incidents have been reported in the Maddur wildlife range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk. A tiger died after getting caught in a snare, while the tusks of a dead wild elephant were found missing, raising concerns about wildlife protection in the region. According to forest officials, a tiger estimated to be around two years old died after becoming trapped in a snare in the Hongalli beat of the Maddur range. The carcass was discovered in an advanced stage of decomposition, making it difficult to determine the animal’s sex. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis. In a separate incident, an elephant carcass was found at Karadikallu Hill within the same wildlife range. Officials confirmed that both tusks were missing, leading to suspicions that poachers may have been involved. The delayed discovery of both carcasses has raised questions about monitoring and patrols in the forest area. Bandipur Deputy Conservator of Forests L. Nandish said a special investigation team had been formed to probe the two incidents. He added that the National Tiger Conservation Authority had been informed. Officials have withheld certain details to avoid alerting those suspected of involvement in the incidents. Environmentalists have expressed concern over the deaths. Environmentalist Joseph Hoover said the snare was reportedly placed within 300 metres of the forest boundary. He questioned the delay in detecting the tiger’s death and urged the Forest Department to strengthen regular patrols. Hoover also raised suspicions about the possible presence of the Bawaria gang in the Bandipur and Mudumalai forest areas, citing concerns over alleged poaching activities. He called for the swift identification and arrest of those responsible, along with public awareness campaigns to help prevent wildlife crimes. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding both incidents.