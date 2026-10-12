PM GatiShakti covers 396 infra projects worth ₹18.66L crG

New Delhi India has taken up 396 major infrastructure projects involving a total investment of Rs 18.66 lakh crore under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), according to a government factsheet released on Monday. The figures, updated as of August 11, 2026, highlight the growing role of integrated planning in the country's infrastructure development. Of the 396 projects, 256 have been sanctioned, while 198 are currently under implementation. The initiative uses a digital platform that brings together geospatial data, satellite imagery and analytical tools to support coordinated planning and decision-making. Launched on October 13, 2021, PM GatiShakti was designed to improve coordination among ministries, states and Union Territories by bringing infrastructure-related information onto a common Geographic Information System-based platform. It enables planners to assess transport networks, economic zones, geographical features and other relevant information together before undertaking projects. The master plan maps roads, railways, ports, airports, waterways and utilities alongside economic and social infrastructure. This integrated approach helps identify missing connectivity links, reduce duplication and improve the utilisation of existing infrastructure. The platform also incorporates economic zones such as textile and pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters and agricultural zones. Mapping these locations alongside transport infrastructure helps planners identify the connectivity required to support industrial and regional development. The Khagaria–Purnea corridor in Bihar is one example of this approach. Its planned upgrade is expected to connect five PM GatiShakti economic nodes, including a textile cluster, mega food parks and fishing and seafood parks, as well as 11 logistics nodes