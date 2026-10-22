PM-DAKSH trained 1.87L candidates, 96,162 received job offers

New Delhi Pradhan Mantri Dakshata Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) scheme has succeeded in imparting training skills to over 1.87 lakh candidates from SC, OBC, EWS, de-notified tribes and safai karamcharis including waste pickers through from 2020-21 to 2023-24, out of which 96,162 candidates were given placement offers for jobs, according to factsheet issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Thursday. An evaluation study of the PM-DAKSH scheme shows strong relevance and learning effectiveness, with over 90 per cent of beneficiaries reporting alignment of training with career goals, local labour market needs and achievement of intended learning outcomes. Impact results indicate strong non-material gains such as improved confidence, self-esteem and social recognition, particularly among women and marginalized groups, the factsheet states. Sustainability outcomes are largely positive, with most beneficiaries continuing to use acquired skills, expecting long-term income growth, reinvesting in development, and feeling capable of maintaining improvements independently. Against the total funds allotted for PM-DAKSH from 2020-21 to 2023-2024 of Rs 276.47 crore, actual expenditure to the tune of Rs 309.5 crore has been incurred till date. PM-DAKSH, a Central Sector scheme, was launched during 2020-21 to provide skill training to SC, OBC, EWS, De-notified Tribes (DNTs), Safai Karamcharis including waste pickers through empanelled training institutes for encouraging self-employment and wage-employment for their socio-economic development. The scheme was implemented by three Corporations of Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE) namely, National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) and National Safai Karamcharis Finance & Development Corporation (NSKFDC). DoSJE releases funds to the Corporations which reimburse the cost of training to the institutes which are empanelled under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), a scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).