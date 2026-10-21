Phone-in program highlights waste collection flaws

BENGALURU The Bengaluru North City Corporation recently hosted its second special phone in programme to tackle pressing concerns regarding solid waste management across local neighbourhoods. Led by Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the interactive session provided residents with a direct platform to report municipal issues and demand swift administrative action to keep local streets clean and hygienic. During the two-hour session, officials received a total of 10 formal grievances from residents. The vast majority of these complaints focused on irregular municipal services, specifically highlighting that waste collection vehicles failed to arrive on schedule. Additionally, citizens reported unauthorized garbage dumping in vacant plots of land and raised concerns about neglected road sweeping services in their communities. Out of the 10 total complaints registered, eight were directly tied to missing waste collection vehicles. The remaining two issues involved illegal trash dumping in empty sites and incomplete street sweeping. City authorities responded promptly by logging all grievances into the official Sahaaya 2.0 tracking system, assigning them to responsible officers, and setting strict deadlines for complete resolution. To prevent future disruptions, the civic body is rolling out comprehensive micro planning across all seven divisions. This strategic framework focuses on optimizing door to door collection routes, mapping out daily pathways for sanitation workers, and effectively monitoring bulk waste generators to ensure proper disposal habits throughout the urban area. City leaders confirmed that these dedicated phone in sessions for waste management will continue every Tuesday morning, while separate review meetings for other civic matters take place on Fridays. Officials urged local residents to actively utilize these channels, report service gaps, and cooperate with municipal staff to maintain a clean and healthy urban environment for everyone.