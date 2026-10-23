Parameshwara warns of strict action against dangerous manja

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has warned of strict legal action against those using dangerous kite strings, following the death of a woman in Hubballi whose neck was reportedly slit by manja while she was riding a scooter. Expressing shock over the incident, Parameshwara said the continued use and illegal sale of hazardous manja posed a serious threat to public safety. He warned that failure to stop the practice could lead to more deaths. The Deputy Chief Minister said the Karnataka government was committed to enforcing the existing ban on dangerous kite strings. He added that urgent discussions would be held with Cabinet ministers and senior officials from the concerned departments to strengthen enforcement. Parameshwara said the government would ensure that existing legal provisions were implemented strictly. He also indicated that rules could be tightened further, if necessary, to ensure severe punishment for those violating the law. He stressed that innocent people should not lose their lives because of the careless actions of others. According to him, using razor-sharp manja despite repeated fatal incidents was not merely negligence but a serious offence with legal consequences. The minister also highlighted the social responsibility involved in preventing such tragedies. He said kite flying should remain a recreational activity and should not become a dangerous competition or a form of gambling that threatens people's lives. Parameshwara warned that anyone who endangered others through the use of hazardous kite strings would face strict legal action. He emphasised that no form of entertainment was more valuable than human life. Protecting citizens from preventable accidents, he said, was both the government's responsibility and a shared duty of society. The government remains determined to curb the use of dangerous manja and prevent further loss of life, he added.