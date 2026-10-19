Parameshwara opts for silence on sting, says government will act

CH NEWS BENGALURU Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said the government would handle the sting operation controversy through appropriate legal measures while avoiding excessive public discussion that could further escalate the issue. Parameshwara said the developments were not a welcome sign and urged the Union Minister concerned to reflect on his position and the impact of his actions. “I would rather remain silent than comment extensively on the sting operation. If everyone keeps reacting, where will the issue lead us?” he asked, speaking to reporters at Sadashivanagar. He said the government’s priority was to protect its image and place the facts before the public. The Home Minister was capable of handling the matter and would take appropriate action within the legal framework, he added. Responding to reports that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was unhappy with the government’s handling of the controversy, Parameshwara asked whether the Congress leader had publicly expressed such dissatisfaction. The government would discuss the matter and decide on its next course of action, he said. On claims by B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy that Karnataka could face mid-term elections in 2027, Parameshwara said there was no end to responding to every political statement. Replying to Kumaraswamy’s remarks about 2028, he said voters would decide who came to power. Drought situation Parameshwara described the drought situation in Karnataka as serious, citing shortages of fodder, food and drinking water. Several areas were receiving water through tankers and private borewells, but drying water sources could worsen the crisis. He said the State would seek Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). A third memorandum was being prepared for submission within two days. The State was providing ₹2,500 in relief to farmers, costing ₹1,250 crore, while no Central funds had been received for drought-related works, he said.