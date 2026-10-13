Palmer is a special football beast, says Pedro

NEW DELHI Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has showered high praise on teammate Cole Palmer and manager Xabi Alonso as the club prepares for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Everton. Sitting comfortably in the race for a top-six spot, the London side is riding high on strong teamwork and clear tactical direction. Pedro, currently leading the club's scoring charts with five goals, highlighted Palmer's incredible impact on the pitch. Describing him as a complete football player, Pedro noted that Palmer possesses a rare ability to score incredible goals, deliver precise passes, and decide matches from anywhere on the field. The Brazilian striker also shed light on how the team's front line functions so smoothly. By combining short passes to Palmer's feet and driving spaces open for Morgan Rogers, the attacking trio creates constant danger for opposing defenses. However, Pedro made sure to credit midfielder Moises Caicedo as well, calling him the best in the world at his position for his relentless ball-winning and defensive protection. Beyond individual brilliance, Pedro pointed out that manager Xabi Alonso has transformed the squad's mindset. Because Alonso enjoyed a legendary playing career, he deeply understands how players think. His passionate drive to win every single match has deeply resonated with the roster, creating a shared competitive hunger. With goals coming from all over the pitch—including set-pieces from defenders and midfielders—Chelsea looks dangerous and unpredictable. Pedro remains confident that as long as the team keeps creating chances, the goals will keep flowing, keeping them on track for a successful campaign this season.