Over 500 cannabis plants worth Rs 1.01 cr seized

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA Police have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly cultivating more than 500 cannabis plants illegally amid a pigeon pea crop in his agricultural field at Dindawara village in Basavana Bagewadi taluk. The seized cannabis crop has been estimated to be worth Rs 1.01 crore, Superintendent of Police LaxmanNimbargisaid. Addressing a press conference, Nimbargi said the police department had intensified surveillance to curb the illegal cultivation, sale and consumption of narcotic substances across the district. Police personnel have been instructed to maintain vigilance at the beat level and take strict action against those involved in the production, sale and use of narcotics, he added. On October 16, beat staff under the jurisdiction of Basavana Bagewadi police station received information about the alleged illegal cultivation of cannabis at Dindawara village. Acting on the tip-off, a police team led by BasavanaBagewadi Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Nandareddy and Police Inspector Gurushant Dashyal conducted a raid in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During the operation, police allegedly discovered more than 500 cannabis plants cultivated amid the tur crop in the agricultural field belonging to Shivashankar Sharanappa Jeer (56) of Dindawara village. The plants were seized, with their estimated value placed at Rs 1,01,37,500.A case has been registered at Basavana Bagewadi police station under Crime No. 322/2026, invoking Section 20(a)(b) of the NDPS Act, police said. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the accused was remanded to judicial custody, SP Nimbargi said.