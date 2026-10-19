Over 35,000 devotees visit Kukke Subrahmanya

CH NEWS, MANGALURU A sea of devotees flocked to the Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Kukke, a famous sacred site for Naga worship in South India, on Sunday, with over 35,000 devotees having darshan of the deity and receiving food and drink. As a result of heavy crowd and visit of devotees in large numbers, all the hostels at the temple were full, and most of the rooms in private hostels were also full. Devotees who had taken a holy bath in the holy Kumaradhara river since early morning on Sunday reached the temple through the main road and Rathbedi. Devotees were seen standing in a long queue to have darshan of the god since morning. A large number of devotees participated in the Ashlesha Bali Seva held in three batches in the morning at the Sri Kshetra. The number of devotees was also high in the evening batch. Similarly, a large number of devotees participated in the Naga Pratishtha Puja held in the Naga Pratishtha Mantapa in the afternoon. The courtyard in front of the Mantapa was full of devotees. This allows devotees to easily pay through their mobile phones and receive receipts for the services they need. This system helps in reducing the need to wait for cash payments. Devotees used to face difficulties due to lack of space at the counters that were previously available for receiving receipts for permanent service and food donation in the temple. Now, keeping in mind the convenience of the devotees, separate special counters have been prepared for permanent service and food donation on the right side of the temple tower. This new system will enable devotees to receive receipts for services more conveniently. Officials of the temple have advised devotees visiting the site to make good use of the facilities at the new counters. Digital payment system has also been given high priority for the convenience of devotees at Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple. A system to pay for various services through QR codes and receive receipts for them has been implemented for the past month at two locations in the temple.