‘Officials must act against waste and water shortages’

CH NEWS, CHIKKABALLAPURA District In-charge Secretary Dr. N. Manjula has directed officials to launch a special drive to clear plastic and other waste from roads connecting towns across Chikkaballapura district. She issued the instructions while chairing a Disaster Management Committee meeting at the Chintamani Taluk Panchayat Hall on Tuesday. Manjula stressed the need for proper waste disposal across all urban local bodies. Although GPS systems have been installed in garbage collection vehicles, senior officials must regularly monitor the data and ensure timely waste clearance. She called for better supervision to maintain cleanliness along roadsides and in urban areas. The meeting also reviewed the district’s drinking water situation. With rainfall recorded at 51 per cent below normal, all eight taluks have been declared severely drought-affected. Currently, 48 villages are facing drinking water shortages, and another 285 villages may experience similar problems if there is no rainfall over the next two months. Officials were instructed to identify private borewells and seek owners’ cooperation to ensure water supply. Eleven urban wards are already facing shortages, requiring advance planning to address further difficulties. The secretary reviewed the progress of the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments, along with urban local bodies. She provided guidance to officials on improving implementation and addressing local issues. Before the meeting, Manjula visited Vasanthahalli village under Kotagal Gram Panchayat in Chintamani taluk and heard residents’ concerns about drinking water. She later inspected the Science Park at the Government High School in K. Raguttahalli village. She also visited the Government First Grade College and Post-Graduate Centre, Ambedkar Bhavan, and the Government Women and Children’s Hospital in Chintamani to review their conditions. District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. N. Bhaskar, Assistant Commissioner D.H. Ashwin, Deputy Secretary Atiq Pasha, and other district and taluk-level officials attended the meeting.

Students learn disaster safety and emergency response

BAGEPALLI

My Bharat Chikkaballapura organized a disaster management awareness programme at the Government ITI College in Bagepalli on Tuesday to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. Students learned about natural and human-made disasters, their risks, safety precautions, emergency response and post-disaster relief and rehabilitation. The session highlighted ways to prevent loss of life and property during emergencies. Organizers stressed that preparedness, timely action and public cooperation are essential for disaster management. Students were encouraged to spread awareness in society. District Youth Officer A. Mahendra Reddy, Principal Manjunatha Gowda, Taluk Fire Officer Lakshman, fire department representative Balappa, faculty members and students attended.