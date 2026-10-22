Official inspects B’luru South polling booths

BENGALURU

Election preparations reached their final stages today as Additional District Election Officer K. N. Ramesh personally inspected polling stations across Bengaluru South ahead of the Teachers' Constituency General Elections scheduled for tomorrow, October 23. The official visit aimed to ensure a smooth, secure, and transparent voting process for all electors. During his ground review, Mr. Ramesh examined voter amenities and security measures across key voting centers. He paid special attention to accessibility features, ensuring ramps are fully functional for senior citizens and voters with disabilities. He also verified the setup and operational readiness of CCTV cameras installed to monitor polling centers. Instructing election staff to maintain absolute professionalism, he emphasized that voters must receive prompt assistance without any lapses or confusion. The inspection covered six major polling locations across key jurisdictions. These included JSS School in Bommanahalli, NMKRV College in Jayanagar, Vemana Institute of Technology in BTM Layout, National College in Padmanabhanagar, PES College in Basavanagudi, and Sarvajna Public School in Govindrajnagar. To support the duty personnel, Mr. Ramesh confirmed that proper meals and fresh drinking water arrangements are in place for all polling officers, staff, and political agents. He issued clear directives on the precise placement of ballot boxes in strict accordance with official guidelines to maintain complete transparency. Concluding his tour, the election officer called on all deployed staff to follow Election Commission rules to the letter. He reiterated that zero disruption will be tolerated, ensuring a seamless voting experience for teachers casting their ballots across the city tomorrow.