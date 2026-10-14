Odisha launches ₹39,383 crore industrial projects across 14 districts

BHUBANESWAR Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated industrial facilities and laid foundation stones for 53 projects involving investments of ₹39,383 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 42,512 jobs across 14 districts. The initiative aims to strengthen the state's industrial base and convert investment commitments into operational facilities. The projects cover 46 industries and span sectors such as steel, chemicals, textiles, food processing, renewable energy, electronics, information technology, logistics and tourism. The ceremony was held at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district as part of the state's efforts to accelerate industrial development following the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. The government said the projects would help Odisha expand beyond its traditional strengths in minerals, metals and steel. Companies associated with the programme include Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless, Linde India, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, Dalmia Bharat Refractories, Luminous Power Technologies and Reliance Bio Energy. Alongside the 53 projects, the state announced 14 additional investment proposals, comprising 12 memorandums of understanding and two investment intent proposals. These represent investments of ₹4,805.66 crore and could generate another 9,170 jobs. However, the government did not provide project-wise investment details or implementation timelines. Majhi urged government departments and industries to coordinate closely, resolve implementation hurdles and ensure projects progress towards production. He also called on companies to strengthen local procurement and build supplier networks involving micro, small and medium enterprises and local entrepreneurs. The state is focusing on labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel and food processing, alongside technology-driven industries such as electronics and renewable energy equipment. Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the government wanted investments to create employment, support local businesses and develop a skilled workforce. Majhi also visited industrial facilities operated by IMFA and Jindal Stainless in Kalinganagar.