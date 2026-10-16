North City Corporation holds 56th phone-in

BENGALURU Under the proactive leadership of Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the Bengaluru North City Corporation has intensified its administrative focus on rapid citizen grievance redressal, utilizing the advanced 'Sahaaya 2.0' software to streamline tracking and accountability across all municipal departments. The commitment was prominently highlighted during the corporation's 56th weekly phone-in programme, where senior officials directly engaged with urban residents to listen to local civic complaints. Over 38 incoming calls generated 44 distinct grievances spanning multiple sectors. Engineering and road maintenance dominated the complaints with twenty-one items, including four reports of uncleared construction debris, two damaged footpath complaints, four illegal walkway encroachments, four pothole hazards, six roadside drain issues, and one water stagnation spot. Solid waste management accounted for nine complaints, followed by five grievances regarding e-khata services, four health department matters, three electrical concerns, and two forest-related issues. Official civic reports indicate that across all 56 phone-in sessions held to date, a staggering 3,319 total grievances have been logged. While over 3,100 complaints have been successfully resolved, the latest additions bring the active phone-in pending count to 237 cases. Presently, 1092 civic files remain under active processing across corporation wings, with road engineering and solid waste management accounting for the highest concentrations of pending tasks. Commissioner Sunil Kumar has issued strict directives to all departmental heads, ordering mandatory site inspections and swift, time-bound resolutions. Citizens can continue logging complaints via email, WhatsApp, social media, or the integrated Sahaaya portal.