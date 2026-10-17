Nine Hawks take to Mysuru skies ahead of two-day Dasara Airshow

Mysuru The skies over Mysuru came alive on Saturday as nine Hawk MK-132 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) took part in a rehearsal ahead of the two-day special airshow planned as part of Mysuru Dasara-2026. The spectacular flypast was part of a mapping and rehearsal exercise to prepare for the much-awaited aerial extravaganza, promising a thrilling treat for aviation enthusiasts and Dasara visitors. Behind the precision and synchronised movements of the aircraft lies meticulous planning and seamless communication. As part of the preparations, the IAF team installed ultra-high-frequency (UHF) and very-high-frequency (VHF) communication systems to facilitate secure line-of-sight radio communication between aircraft, ground teams and control stations. These communication systems play a crucial role in enabling pilots and crew members to coordinate manoeuvres, maintain contact with ground support teams and ensure smooth execution of the aerial performance. The spotlight will be on the renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, which is scheduled to perform at the Bannimantap Parade Grounds on Sunday and Monday, between 9 am and 10.30 am. Known for its precision flying, close formations and breathtaking aerial manoeuvres, the team is expected to add a spectacular dimension to this year's Dasara celebrations, giving spectators a rare opportunity to witness the skill, discipline and professionalism of the Indian Air Force. However, the performances will be subject to prevailing weather conditions. The final execution of the airshow will depend on factors such as visibility and other weather-related considerations. With the rehearsal completed, Mysuru is poised for an exciting display of aviation prowess, as the IAF prepares to turn the city's skies into a stage for precision, speed and aerial artistry. Box No drones fly Drone flights have been completely prohibited within a 10-nautical-mile radius of the Bal Bhavan area, where the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will perform as part of Mysuru Dasara-2026. As per the mandatory safety regulations prescribed by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, the area surrounding the airshow venue must be declared a Red Zone during the performance. Accordingly, drone operations will be prohibited daily from 10 am to 1 pm from October 17 to 19 within a 10-nautical-mile radius of Bal Bhavan. An order has been issued imposing the ban during the specified hours to ensure the safe conduct of the airshow. Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, in a press release, warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found operating drones or associated systems unauthorisedly or in violation of the order.