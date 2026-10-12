Nikhil urges government to waive farm loans

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy has urged the Karnataka government to immediately waive agricultural loans, citing severe agrarian distress caused by widespread drought conditions across the state Speaking to journalists at Tyajuvalli near Shivamogga on Monday, Nikhil demanded that the ruling dispensation take a decisive step to support struggling farming families. He noted that rather than deflecting responsibility toward the Central Government, the state cabinet should announce an unconditional farm loan waiver. Citing past precedence, he pointed out that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had boldly written off farm debts during his tenure without waiting for central financial aid. Nikhil highlighted that deficient monsoon rainfall has crippled cultivation statewide. Many growers could not initiate sowing operations due to prolonged dry spells, while those who managed to plant seeds face total crop loss. He stated that cultivators had invested at least Rs 25,000 per acre on input costs and deserved prompt compensation from official coffers. He voiced anguish over farmer suicides triggered by unmanageable debt, remarking that several cultivators are struggling under mounting repayment pressure from private microfinance companies. Warning the administration of escalations, Nikhil announced that JD(S) will stage a massive demonstration outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru if authorities fail to deliver timely drought relief. The youth leader toured rain-deficient villages in the Shivamogga Rural Assembly constituency as part of the party's ‘Raitha Swabhimani Yatra’. Accompanied by local JD(S) legislator Sharada Pooryanaik, MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda, and former MLA K.B. Prasanna Kumar, he inspected parched fields and interacted directly with distressed cultivators, assuring them that the party will continue fighting until their survival demands are met. Highlights • Nikhil Kumaraswamy urged complete farm loan waivers • Sowing losses estimated at 25,000 rupees per acre • Microfinance debt burden driving farmers to suicide • State criticized for blaming the Union government • JD(S) delegation toured drought-hit Shivamogga farms • Vidhana Soudha protest announced over poor response