NIA officials probe suspected explosion at Bengaluru building

CH NEWS BENGALURU Investigating agencies are probing a suspected explosion involving a battery-like object at an under-construction building in Pulakeshinagar, which left two men seriously injured. The incident occurred on October 20 on the fifth floor of a building on Jeremiah Road. The injured were identified as Allauddin, a security guard, and Suraj Kumar, a painter. National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials visited the spot and gathered preliminary information from East Division police. Investigators are examining whether the explosion was accidental or involved a planned act of sabotage. Police seized wires, a timer and batteries from the site and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. The possibility that the object was an improvised explosive device (IED) has not been confirmed, and investigators are awaiting the forensic report. According to preliminary information, Allauddin, a native of Assam who had been working as a security guard at the building for about two weeks, received a call from an unidentified person around 1.30 pm. The caller reportedly told him that a parcel had been sent. Allauddin allegedly received a battery-like package and called Suraj, who was working on the seventh floor, to help open it on the fifth floor. The object reportedly exploded when the package was opened and a switch was operated. Suraj sustained injuries to his mouth and hands, while Allauddin suffered burns to his hands and other parts of his body. Both were taken to Bowring Hospital with the help of local residents. Suraj and his brother, Abhikumar, both from Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly been carrying out painting work at the building for two days. They live in Babusapalya. Police are examining the statements of the injured, which have reportedly contained inconsistencies. The seven-storey building belongs to a businessman from Ramamurthy Nagar. While the first two floors are intended for commercial use, residential units are being constructed on the upper floors. Local MLA A.C. Srinivas visited the site and said the seized materials had been sent for forensic examination. He said he would seek details from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) regarding the building and pursue action if any unauthorised construction was established.