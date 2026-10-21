New expressway to cut Bengaluru-Vijayawada travel time

CH NEWS, BENGALURU A massive shift in South Indian infrastructure is well underway, bringing major relief to motorists traveling between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The ambitious Bengaluru-Vijayawada Greenfield National Highway, officially designated as NH-544G, is taking shape rapidly. Built under Phase 2 of the central government's Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative, this high-speed economic corridor is designed to slash driving times dramatically. Currently, covering the distance between the two cities takes a tiring 11 to 12 hours via traditional routes. Once this modern 6-lane expressway opens, the journey will shrink to a swift 6 to 7 hours. Stretching over 500 kilometers, the access-controlled highway bypasses heavily congested urban centers, allowing for smooth, uninterrupted driving at speeds up to 120 km/h. The project layout includes a major greenfield alignment starting from Kodikonda and running through vital Andhra Pradesh districts like Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Prakasam, Bapatla, and Guntur, before connecting seamlessly to National Highway 16 near Addanki. Heavy earthwork, major bridge construction, and rapid asphalting are currently moving forward at full speed across multiple contract packages managed by top-tier infrastructure firms. Beyond cutting passenger travel times in half, the expressway is expected to act as a powerful catalyst for regional trade and commerce. By offering smooth connectivity to eastern coastal ports and major industrial hubs, the corridor will facilitate the quick transport of farm produce, minerals, and factory goods. Economists note that the route will spark the growth of new logistics parks and warehousing clusters, injecting fresh momentum into the local economies of both states as work heads toward completion.