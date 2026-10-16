New entry norms implemented for Chinnaswamy decider

Bengaluru As the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium gears up for the high-voltage 5th and final T20 series decider between India and the West Indies in Bengaluru on Oct 17, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has announced a strict and comprehensive set of updated stadium entry and security rules for spectators. With the five-match series tightly locked at 2-2, today's encounter is expected to draw a massive turnout. To streamline entry and enhance security, traditional paper tickets and static digital codes have been replaced with a fully dynamic m-ticket (mobile ticket) system. In an effort to curb unauthorized transfers and ticket black-marketing, dynamic QR codes will remain locked until five hours before stadium gates officially open and cannot be shared. In addition to digital updates, significant logistical and traffic management protocols are now in place. Authorities have enforced a strict 'No Car' policy around the venue to prevent private vehicle gridlock. To facilitate smooth travel, 'Namma Metro' transit integration has been bundled directly with match entry tickets. Furthermore, general spectator access from Queen’s Road has been completely blocked, redirecting public entry exclusively through Cubbon Road and Link Road. Inside the perimeter, a phased entry mechanism replaces standard gate queues. Fans will progress sequentially through ticket validation, dedicated holding areas, turnstile QR scanning, and finally into the stands. As fans prepare for tomorrow's series finale, these administrative and security adjustments aim to ensure a seamless matchday experience amidst high anticipation.