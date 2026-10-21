New ₹1,640 crore plan to ease B’luru traffic

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Chronic traffic congestion in Bengaluru has long posed a severe challenge for daily commuters and state administrators alike, driven by a rapid surge in vehicle density across major urban corridors. To tackle this growing crisis head-on, the state government has introduced a major infrastructure initiative. Official tenders have been formally invited through the 'B-SMILE' portal for the construction of advanced elevated roads, flyovers, and grade separators across six of the city's most congested traffic junctions. The comprehensive package carries an estimated total investment of ₹1,640 crore, aiming to streamline vehicular flow and significantly cut down travel times. The ambitious project outlines strategic interventions across critical bottlenecks throughout the metropolitan area. Among the key developments is a planned loop flyover stretching from Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle, connecting the existing Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Flyover toward Town Hall alongside a direct link from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to K.R. Circle on Nrupathunga Road. Another major corridor involves an elevated highway starting from Hosur Road, passing through Anepalya and Adugodi up to St. John’s Hospital Road, which is designed to seamlessly bypass seven busy intersections. Additional engineering projects include a four-kilometer road link from Doddaballapura Road to Kogilu Circle via the Old Yelahanka route, and a four-and-a-half-kilometer grade separator on Pipeline Road stretching from Rajajinagar through Mahalakshmi Layout and Nandini Layout to the Outer Ring Road. Furthermore, plans feature a split flyover at the OI Junction on Tumakuru Road and a dedicated new flyover at Konanakunte Cross on Kanakapura Road. Once completed, these six vital projects are expected to transform Bengaluru's traffic network, bringing much-needed relief to motorists navigating the tech capital.