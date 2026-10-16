‘Nation must unite to eradicate drug menace’

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Home Minister Priyank Kharge has called on the entire country to put aside political boundaries and join hands to eradicate the growing drug menace. Speaking at a major public event in Bengaluru, he stressed that protecting the future generation requires a collective, nationwide commitment. The senior minister shared these remarks while flagging off a special national motorcycle rally organized by the state police force. The event forms a key part of the upcoming National Unity Day celebrations. He emphasized that whether the challenge is faced in southern Karnataka, northern Kashmir, or the capital of Delhi, regional differences must not hinder joint security efforts. Highlighting the strict actions taken by authorities, the minister revealed vital enforcement statistics recorded over the past three years. Law enforcement agencies have detained roughly 37,000 suspects during intensive operations against illegal narcotics. Furthermore, courts have successfully secured convictions for ten thousand individuals involved in these criminal networks. According to leadership, these rigorous figures demonstrate a firm zero-tolerance policy and a deep dedication to cleaning up local communities. Authorities noted that the dangerous reach of narcotics is no longer restricted strictly to big cities. Illegal substances have steadily penetrated vulnerable rural towns as well, turning into a massive cross-border crisis. Because the network operates across multiple state lines and international borders, regional police forces must share intelligence and work closely together. The ongoing motorcycle awareness campaign unites hundreds of riders from different state units, central forces, and anti-narcotics bureaus. These dedicated officers began their journey from various corners of the country to spread vital anti-drug messages. All participating regional contingents will ultimately converge at Ekta Nagar in the state of Gujarat. This grand culmination aligns with Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, observed every year on October 31st to honor the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Officials hope this massive public mobilization will inspire youth to reject substance abuse completely.