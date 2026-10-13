Narayanaswamy calls Congress anti-Dalit, seeks Rahul’s resignation

CH NEWS RAICHUR Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accused the Congress government of being anti-Dalit over its handling of reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). He demanded that the State government approach the Supreme Court immediately to protect reservation benefits for these communities. Speaking to reporters in Raichur, Narayanaswamy said he was campaigning for BJP leader and sitting MLC Sushil Namoshi in the MLC election. He also planned to campaign in Kalaburagi for two days. Referring to the reservation issue raised by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Narayanaswamy alleged that the Congress government had failed to present its case effectively before the judiciary, resulting in the withdrawal of reservation-related measures. He urged the government to take immediate legal steps to safeguard the interests of SC/ST communities. Criticising Rahul Gandhi’s protests over the issue, Narayanaswamy questioned his leadership and demanded his resignation as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He alleged that the Congress was more interested in destabilising the Union government than securing justice for Dalits. Narayanaswamy also criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Delhi to protest over the reservation issue, claiming that the developments had undermined the dignity of Karnataka’s leadership. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had insulted the people of Karnataka and questioned the manner in which the Chief Minister was treated. He further criticised Siddaramaiah’s public remarks about people approaching him with grievances. Narayanaswamy said the Chief Minister should investigate complaints and resolve problems through the administration rather than make public statements about them. He also alleged that internal disputes within the Congress were adding to the difficulties faced by party leaders. Referring to Siddaramaiah’s experience as Chief Minister for eight years, Narayanaswamy said the senior leader was now being targeted by members of his own party and was facing internal political pressure. He maintained that the Congress government should prioritise protecting SC/ST reservation benefits and addressing the concerns of marginalised communities instead of engaging in internal political conflicts. Narayanaswamy reiterated that the State government must pursue legal remedies to safeguard reservation benefits and demonstrate its commitment to the welfare of Dalits and other disadvantaged groups.