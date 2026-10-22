Narayanaswamy alleges Congress candidate distributed gifts, cash to woo voters

CH NEWS BENGALURU Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has alleged that Congress candidate Puttanna is attempting to influence voters in the Legislative Council teachers’ constituency election by distributing gift coupons, flasks, tiffin boxes and cash. Addressing the media, Narayanaswamy claimed that gift coupon cards carrying the message “Dasara greetings from Puttanna” were being distributed. He alleged that recipients were being told to use the coupons to purchase items at Lulu Mall. He further claimed that the distribution was being facilitated through Block Education Officers (BEOs) and that voters were also being offered money to secure their support. Questioning the alleged practice, Narayanaswamy said the Congress must explain how such activities were acceptable during an election. He challenged the party to respond to the charges and questioned whether the alleged distribution of gifts and money amounted to “vote theft”. “Do you have any sense of dignity? Do you want to become an MLC through such means?” Narayanaswamy asked, targeting the Congress candidate over the allegations. He also announced that photographs of BEOs allegedly working in collusion with Puttanna would be released. His allegations suggested that education department officials were being used to facilitate the distribution of gifts to voters. The charges have brought the conduct of the teachers’ constituency election into focus. However, the allegations were made by Narayanaswamy, and the report did not include a response from Puttanna or the Congress. The claims, including the alleged involvement of BEOs and distribution of cash, have not been independently verified.