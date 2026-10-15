Namma Metro Pink Line inspection flags 36 safety, technical deficiencies

CH NEWS BENGALURU The opening of the elevated Pink Line depends on rectification work and clearance from the metro safety regulator before passenger services can begin. As many as 36 safety and technical deficiencies were identified on Namma Metro’s Kalena Agrahara–Tavarekere stretch during an inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). In a letter, the CMRS, Southern Circle, directed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to submit an action-taken report and additional technical documents before the stretch is cleared for passenger operations. The five-page report lists observations concerning civil works, electrical and traction systems, signalling and telecommunications, rolling stock and operational arrangements. Fire safety, electrical faults flagged The inspection found gaps in fire safety systems, malfunctioning lifts and damaged electrical earthing connections. Emergency evacuation arrangements and essential signboards at stations were also yet to be fully completed. The report flagged defective earthing connections along the viaduct, damaged earth conductors, wear marks on rail surfaces and corrosion. Certain train-testing issues require a joint, detailed report from BMRCL and the original equipment manufacturers. Some documents certifying the trains’ fitness for commercial operations were also found inadequate. A senior BMRCL official said the corporation expected to respond to the observations within one or two days, Deccan Herald reported. Rectification work is under way. BMRCL has asked the state government to decide on an inauguration date for the elevated line. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend the ceremony. However, passenger services cannot begin until the CMRS grants the required safety clearance.