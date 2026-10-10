Mysuru sparkles in a million lights as Dasara fever grips city Shyam Sundar Vattam

Mysuru: Mysuru is ready to dazzle! As the countdown begins for Mysuru Dasara 2026, which gets underway on Sunday, the heritage city is dressing up in a spectacular array of lights, transforming its familiar streets and prominent landmarks into a glittering celebration of colour, culture and tradition. With the world-famous festival just around the corner, illumination is adding a magical dimension to the city’s festive preparations. Decorative lights across important roads, junctions and prominent public spaces are creating an atmosphere of excitement, while the historic cityscape takes on a vibrant new look after dusk. The iconic K.R. Circle and important stretches leading towards the magnificent Mysuru Palace are among the prominent locations contributing to the festive ambience. The illumination enhances the charm of the royal city, where history and modernity blend seamlessly during the annual celebrations. As darkness descends, the glow of decorative lighting lends a special character to Mysuru’s streets. The city’s architectural heritage, bustling thoroughfares and public spaces become part of a colourful spectacle, setting the stage for the grand festivities ahead. For residents, Dasara illumination is more than an attractive display. It is an emotion closely associated with the city’s royal legacy and its enduring cultural pride. The glittering lights signal the arrival of the season when Mysuru throws open its doors to visitors from across Karnataka and beyond. Tourists, families and photography enthusiasts are expected to take evening outings to admire the festive decorations and capture the city in its celebratory splendour. The illumination also complements the cultural programmes, exhibitions and other attractions planned as part of the ten-day festival. With large crowds expected at popular locations, effective traffic management, pedestrian safety and cleanliness will be important to ensure that people can enjoy the spectacle comfortably. Dasara has long been synonymous with grandeur, tradition and splendour. As Mysuru prepares to welcome another edition of its celebrated festival, the illumination promises to add a luminous flourish to the festivities. As the royal city lights up, Mysuru is ready to turn Dasara into a feast for the eyes — a celebration where every illuminated street tells a story of heritage, pride and joy.