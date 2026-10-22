Mysuru bids a tearful adieu to its beloved jumbos

Mysuru: The festive splendour of Mysuru Dasara may have drawn to a close, but the memories of its majestic jumbos will linger in the hearts of the people for a long time. On Thursday, the royal elephants that lent grandeur, dignity and an unmistakable charm to the Nada Habba bid goodbye to Mysuru, leaving behind a trail of emotions and unforgettable memories. A day after the successful Vijaya Dashami Jamboo Savari, the elephants, led by their new captain, Prashantha, boarded specially arranged trucks and began their journey towards their respective elephant camps. As the vehicles rolled out, carrying the city's beloved guests back to their forest homes, the farewell turned into an emotional moment for onlookers. For many citizens, it was not merely the departure of a herd of elephants. It was the end of a beautiful association with the gentle giants who had become part of Mysuru's everyday life for nearly a month. The first batch of elephants arrived in Mysuru on September 26 and was housed in the exclusive elephant enclosure within the Mysuru Palace premises. From then on, the jumbos became an integral part of the city's Dasara celebrations, attracting visitors who gathered to catch a glimpse of them during their daily walks, training sessions and rehearsals. The days leading up to the grand procession were far from easy. The elephants underwent gruelling training, gradually acclimatising themselves to the weight, crowds, traffic, music and commotion associated with the historic Jamboo Savari. The lead elephant, Prashantha, shouldered the prestigious responsibility of carrying the 750-kg Golden Howdah bearing the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari for the first time as captain.

Their discipline, patience and composure helped make the grand procession on Wednesday a memorable spectacle. With thousands lining the streets, the majestic animals once again demonstrated why they remain the soul of Mysuru Dasara. As the jumbos prepared to leave, several citizens stood watching with moist eyes. Some waved enthusiastically, while others struggled to hold back tears as the trucks carrying their favourite elephants moved away. The mahouts and kavadis, whose close bonds with the animals are built on years of care, trust and companionship, also accompanied them back to their respective camps. The Dasara elephants are more than ceremonial participants. They represent a living link between Mysuru's royal heritage, forest traditions and generations of cultural memory. Their presence recalls a centuries-old tradition in which the strength and majesty of elephants became inseparable from the city's most celebrated festival. This year's contingent comprised Prashantha, Mahendra, Dhananjaya, Ekalavya, Gopi, Srirama, Srikanta, Sugreeva, Lakshmi, Kaveri, Roopa and Chaitra. As Mysuru returns to its usual rhythm, the palace enclosure will feel quieter, and the familiar sight of the jumbos will be missed. They came as the pride of Dasara, performed their duties with majesty and departed as the darlings of the city. For Mysuru, it was not just a farewell to elephants. It was a heartfelt see you again to friends who made the festival unforgettable.