Mysore Dasara Kambala announces buffalo pairs

CH NEWS, MANGALURU The final list of 150 pairs of canoes from the coast to participate in the historic Dasara Kambala competition to be held in Mysore on October 18 and 19 as part of the Nadahabba Mysore Dasara 2026 has been officially released. The selection process has been completed after reviewing the applications received at a significant meeting held in Miyar, Karkala, and on October 17, all the teams will travel together to Mysore from in front of the Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur. State Kambala Association President Dr Deviprasad Shetty Belapu shared information in this regard. The Mysore District Administration and Kambala Committee invited applications online and physically, and a total of 172 applications were received. As per the decision of a meeting chaired by the Mysore District In-charge Minister, the number of rooms was limited to 150 in view of the availability of space and budget. At the Miyaru Lava-Kush Kambala Jodukare in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, 150 pairs of kanvas were finalized in a review meeting led by senior judges Vijayakumar Kanginamane, Rajiv Shetty Edthuru, Kambala in-charge Muralidhar Rai and officials. The government has allocated a special honorarium for the teams of halls participating in the Dasara Kambala: For each team in the senior division: Rs 65,000. For each team in the junior division: Rs 50,000. It has been advised to mandatorily obtain Animal Health Certificate and Animal Transport Certificate from the taluk veterinary officer before transporting the animals. State Kambala Association President Dr Deviprasad Shetty Belapu said, the Mysore Dasara Committee has already completed all the preparations to organize Kambala in Mysore on October 18 and 19 with great enthusiasm. The officials of the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Animal Husbandry Department have officially released the final list of 150 pairs of tents, he said. The owners of all the selected tents should make preparations. On Oct 17 at 8 am, we will all leave for Mysore together from in front of the Puttur Mahalingeshwara Temple. It is our wish that our coastal folk sport, Kambala, should become world famous through the Dasara festival. Everyone should join hands in making this historic Kambala a success in a disciplined manner, Dr Devipraad shertty Belapu requested.