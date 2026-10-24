Multinationals may rule India, warns Chukki Nanjundaswamy

CH NEWS, Kittur Farmer leader Chukki Nanjundaswamy has warned that multinational corporations could eventually control the country, leaving democratic institutions such as Parliament and the Karnataka Legislative Assembly with little power. She was speaking at the inauguration of the Kittur Utsava, where she criticised corporate influence, capitalist policies and the growing distress among farmers. Referring to the struggles of sugarcane growers, she questioned the future of farmers cultivating food grains. She said the ideals of Rani Channamma, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar should inspire people to transform society and protect the country's interests. Nanjundaswamy recalled that the East India Company had once exploited the country and warned that thousands of powerful corporations now posed similar challenges. She alleged that India had gained independence from British rule but remained burdened by colonial-era laws, while new laws favouring capitalist interests were being introduced. Questioning the relationship between corporate houses and government officials, she urged people to examine who was selling the country's resources and who was acquiring them. She said genuine freedom would be possible only when people resisted exploitation and built a system that encouraged leadership in every household. District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said efforts had been underway for two decades to develop Kittur through the annual festival. He announced that work on establishing a Chennamma Theme Park would begin soon and said the government aimed to elevate Kittur Utsava from a district-level event to a state-level festival. Lingayat Panchamasali Jagadguru Basava Mrutyunjaya Swamiji described the festival as historic because a woman leader associated with the farmers' movement had inaugurated it. He said the country's prosperity depended on farmers and urged people to respect both education and agriculture. Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil presided over the event. Several elected representatives, officials and religious leaders attended. Farmers attracted attention by waving green towels and raising slogans in support of Nanjundaswamy as she approached the stage to address the gathering.