MRPL fire accident causes loss of Rs 18.76 crore

CH NEWS, MANGALURU The fire that broke out at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on the outskirts of the city on September 30 caused a loss of Rs 118.76 crore, the company said. A report in this regard was submitted to the stock exchanges after a board meeting was held. The report stated that the accident occurred in the Kakar Hydrotreater Unit (CHTU) of the third stage of the refinery complex. Although it was said that there was an explosion at CHTU, the report only mentioned it as a fire accident. Mangaluru: The fire that broke out at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on the outskirts of the city on September 30 caused a loss of Rs 118.76 crore, the company said. A report in this regard was submitted to the stock exchanges after a board meeting held on Wednesday. The report stated that the accident occurred in the Kakar Hydrotreater Unit (CHTU) of the third stage of the refinery complex. Although it was said that there was an explosion at CHTU, the report only mentioned it as a fire accident. The company reported a revenue of Rs 1,881 crore in the second quarter of this financial year, the release said. Last year, the company had a revenue of 639 crores in the same period. This year, it has seen a growth of 194 percent. The total revenue in the first six months of this financial year has reached Rs 2,796 crore. It has been informed that the half-yearly financial accounts have been approved in the board of directors meeting. The company's operations generated a total revenue of Rs 35,590 crore during the half-year period, including Rs 26,327 crore from exports, compared to Rs 25,953 crore in the same period last year. The company's total production was 4.18 million tonnes, compared to 4.43 million tonnes last year.