MP announces 20,000 new school department jobs

BHOPAL Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday distributed 954 compassionate appointment letters to eligible candidates in the School Education Department and announced a fresh recruitment drive for 20,000 posts, aiming to strengthen staffing and address employment needs. At a programme held at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal, Yadav symbolically handed over appointment letters to 11 candidates and presented commendation certificates to department officers and employees for their outstanding work. He said around 300 compassionate appointment cases remained pending and expressed confidence that they would be resolved by the end of the year as promotions create vacancies. “A programme to distribute 954 compassionate appointments to eligible candidates by the School Education Department has been held today,” Yadav said, describing the exercise as an example of administrative seriousness, promptness and sensitivity in resolving pending cases. The Chief Minister said 15,000 appointments had already been completed in the department as part of recruitment across government departments. He confirmed plans to launch recruitment for another 20,000 posts. Highlighting educational infrastructure, Yadav said the government had approved 200 new Sandipani school buildings, in addition to inaugurating buildings for 369 such schools. The Tribal Affairs Department would also construct 200 Sandipani school buildings. Yadav said the government had increased the School Education Department's budget from less than Rs 400 crore under the previous Congress government to Rs 38,000 crore. He also highlighted the distribution of more than 1.45 lakh laptops to students scoring above 70 per cent marks. The government, he added, was providing educational support through scooters, books, notebooks and uniforms. Yadav said Sandipani schools had improved significantly and stressed the importance of investing in the younger generation. The announcements combine pending compassionate appointments with plans for fresh recruitment and expanded educational infrastructure across the state.