Modi govt’s contribution to education is zero: BK Hariprasad

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI KPCC President BK Hariprasad has criticised the Narendra Modi-led Union government, alleging that it has failed to make a significant contribution to the education sector during the past 12 years, while claiming that more than one lakh schools have closed during this period. Speaking to the media in connection with the North East Teachers’ Constituency election, Hariprasad said India had only 15 universities at the time of Independence, while the number increased to around 600 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He also referred to the country's literacy rate, which he said had reached around 70 per cent. Hariprasad alleged that the Modi government had failed to expand higher education adequately and claimed that it had not established more than three universities during its 12 years in power. He also cited the closure of 35 schools in a BJP-ruled state, accusing the BJP of failing to protect the interests of teachers and strengthen the education system. On local body elections, Hariprasad said gram panchayat elections were expected to be held by December 31. He stated that, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions, Greater Bengaluru elections were also required to be conducted by the same deadline. Against this backdrop, he said Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Gram Panchayat elections could be held around the same period, with the schedules potentially varying by a month. The meeting was attended by North East Teachers’ Constituency candidate Sharanappabasappa Mattur, Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, MP Kumar Naik, Radhakrishna Doddamani, MLAs BR Patil, MY Patil and Kaneez Fatima, MLC Tippannappa Kamaknoor, Jagadev Guttedar, Sharan Modi, Subhash Rathod and other Congress leaders.