Mobile phone use banned during wildlife safaris

Chamarajanagar The Karnataka Forest Department has imposed a complete ban on mobile phone use during wildlife safaris in tiger reserves, following directions issued by the Supreme Court. The new rule applies to tourists, safari vehicle drivers and guides visiting designated tourism zones within the core areas of tiger reserves. Kumar Pushkar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, issued the order on Oct 9 after discussions with the Secretary of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The decision aims to ensure compliance with court directives and strengthen safety and discipline during wildlife tourism activities. As part of the new measures, the department has instructed officials to install wireless communication systems in all safari vehicles. These systems will enable drivers and guides to communicate during emergencies without relying on mobile phones. Wildlife safaris in Chamarajanagar district operate at Bandipur, K. Gudi, P.G. Palya and Gopinatham. The restrictions will affect tourists visiting these destinations, which are popular for wildlife viewing and nature experiences. Bandipur Tiger Reserve Range Forest Officer Satish Kumar said the new rules would be implemented for Bandipur safaris from Monday. Earlier, tourists, drivers and guides were permitted to use mobile phones in airplane mode to capture photographs and videos during safaris. However, the latest order withdraws this relaxation and prohibits mobile phone use completely in tourism zones situated within the core areas of tiger reserves. The Supreme Court had directed that mobile phone use should not be allowed inside the core areas of tiger reserves and instructed authorities to take appropriate further action. The Forest Department has now tightened the restrictions in line with these directions. According to the order, the decision followed a meeting with the NTCA Secretary on September 15. The department is expected to enforce the ban through safari operators and field staff. Visitors will have to follow the revised rules while undertaking safaris, while wireless communication facilities will support emergency coordination and help maintain safety during wildlife tourism operations.