MLA Srivatsa seeks ‘Rajarshi Krishnaraja Administration Day’, memorial for Vasudevacharya

Mysuru Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa has urged Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar to take steps to preserve Mysuru’s historical and cultural heritage by declaring June 4, the birth anniversary of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, as ‘Rajarshi Krishnaraja Administration Day’, developing the house of renowned musician Mysore K. Vasudevacharya into a memorial, and providing funds for the development of Sri Karaga Temple at Ittigegud. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Srivatsa highlighted the contributions of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who ruled the erstwhile Mysore State from 1902 to 1940. Describing his reign as a golden era in the State’s history, the MLA recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s recognition of the Maharaja as ‘Rajarshi’. Srivatsa pointed to the Maharaja’s contributions to social justice and reservation, the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam, and the establishment of the hydroelectric power project at Shivanasamudra, among other initiatives. He said the ideals, achievements and administrative legacy of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar should be introduced to the younger generation. Declaring his birth anniversary as ‘Rajarshi Krishnaraja Administration Day’, he said, would help honour his contributions and preserve the State’s historical heritage. The MLA also sought the development of the house of Sangeetha Kalanidhi Mysore K. Vasudevacharya in Agrahara, Mysuru, which has been declared a heritage building by the government. He proposed converting the house into a memorial, music study centre or cultural centre showcasing the musician’s life, compositions and contributions to Karnataka’s musical heritage. Pointing out that Vasudevacharya composed more than 200 musical compositions, Srivatsa said his legacy deserved to be preserved and passed on to future generations. He also requested the government to issue an official order to organise a government-sponsored Jayanti programme on May 28, the musician’s birth anniversary. In his third request, Srivatsa sought financial assistance for the comprehensive development of Sri Karaga Temple at Ittigegud. He said the temple, with a history of about a century, was closely associated with the religious beliefs, cultural traditions and practices of the people of Mysuru. Citing his association with Mysuru, particularly the Ittigegud area, the MLA urged the government to allocate the necessary funds for the temple’s development and preservation of its heritage.