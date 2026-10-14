MLA Prabhu Chavan inspects solar projects, raises compensation concerns

CH NEWS, BIDAR MLA Prabhu Chavan conducted a surprise inspection of solar power project sites under construction in Chikli (U), Mudhol and Hippalgaon villages of Aurad taluk, following complaints from farmers over compensation and other issues.During his visit to the solar project sites at Chikli (U) and Mudhol, farmers submitted complaints against the project authorities. After hearing their grievances, Chavan pulled up the officials concerned and directed them to take the farmers’ problems seriously and initiate appropriate action. Questioning the disparity in compensation, the MLA pointed out that farmers in neighbouring Maharashtra were reportedly being paid Rs 50,000 per acre for land acquired for solar projects, while farmers in the region were receiving only Rs 35,000 per acre. Why is there such discrimination in compensation for farmers, he asked the project representatives, expressing strong displeasure over the issue. Chavan stressed that the interests of farmers who had given their land for solar projects must be protected and that they should receive fair compensation. He warned that he would not remain silent if the project authorities ignored farmers’ grievances or caused inconvenience to them. He also expressed concern over complaints of middlemen becoming active in solar projects and instructed the project authorities to prevent such practices. The MLA said he had brought the solar park project to the constituency with the objective of benefiting farmers and creating local employment opportunities. However, he warned that he would take the issue seriously if the projects failed to benefit farmers and local residents. Local leaders Ramshetty Pannale, Prakash Almaje, Uday Solapure, Keraba Pawar, Raju Shelle, Sujit Rathod, Sandeep Patil, Sanju Murke, Gajanan Vatage, Ankush Wadikar, Ram Hippalgaon, Srimanthrao Chavan, Premdas Suryavanshi, Sopanrao, Peerkhan Pathan, Ammad Pathan, NaganathSwamy, Babu Guruji and Ramesh Pawar were present.